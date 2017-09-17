Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Hurts hamstring Sunday
Watkins suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Chiefs and is questionable to return.
Watkins was on the field in relief of starting strong safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring). With Watkins and McLeod both sitting out, capable veteran Corey Graham will take the reigns at strong safety, but Chris Maragos, a lifetime special teams man, likely will see snaps in the nickel package. A quick recovery would bode well for an Eagles defense that could quickly become victim to the Chiefs' passing attack if neither Watkins nor McLeod can return.
