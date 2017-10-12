Play

Watkins (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Watkins will his miss his fourth straight contest due to a hamstring injury, which is a bit surprising considering he was a full participant in practice earlier this week. Nonetheless, look for Chris Maragos to continue to serve as the main backup to starting safety Malcolm Jenkins.

