Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Inactive Thursday
Watkins (hamstring) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Watkins will his miss his fourth straight contest due to a hamstring injury, which is a bit surprising considering he was a full participant in practice earlier this week. Nonetheless, look for Chris Maragos to continue to serve as the main backup to starting safety Malcolm Jenkins.
