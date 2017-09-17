Watkins (hamstring) is out for the rest of Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Watkins was playing extra snaps in relief of Rodney McLeod (hamstring), but now both of them are out for the rest of the game. Corey Graham and Chris Maragos will continue to fill in, but Watkins' recovery, as well as McLeod's, should be monitored leading up to Week 3's matchup with the Giants.