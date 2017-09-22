Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Out for Sunday
Watkins (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Watkins was injured when filling in for starter Rodney McLeod (hamstring) in Week 2 and did not practice this week. McLeod is listed as questionable, so the Eagles could potentially be without their top two free safeties, which would likely see Chris Maragos get a major increase in playing time against the Giants on Sunday.
