Watkins (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Wednesday and, barring a setback, will be ready for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With starter Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham (both hamstring) both healthy for Week 5, it seems Watkins won't get many opportunities past special teams. Watkins shouldn't be considered an IDP threat at this time.

