Watkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

There isn't much concern surrounding Watkins' status, as he was a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play Sunday barring a setback. However, with Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham both likely returning from hamstring injuries, Watkins will serve as a depth option in the secondary.