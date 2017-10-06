Eagles' Jaylen Watkins: Questionable for Sunday
Watkins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
There isn't much concern surrounding Watkins' status, as he was a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play Sunday barring a setback. However, with Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham both likely returning from hamstring injuries, Watkins will serve as a depth option in the secondary.
