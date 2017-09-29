Play

Watkins (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

This will be Watkins' second straight absence after leaving Week 2's game against the Chiefs early with the hamstring injury. Rodney McLeod (hamstring), however, is expected to play Sunday, so the Eagles will have their top two safeties active.

