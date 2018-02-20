The Eagles aren't planning to tender a 2018 contract to Watkins, which will make him an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Watkins having completed his rookie contract and now heading into his fifth season, the Eagles would have to extend a fourth-round tender in order to retain him, but the organization apparently didn't feel he was worthy of that price tag. The 25-year-old appeared in 28 games over the past two seasons, but saw nearly as many snaps (165) on special teams as he did on defense (168) in 2017. With 2017 second-round defensive back Sidney Jones back to full strength after missing nearly all of his rookie season while recovering from an Achilles injury and top special teamer Chris Maragos (knee) set to return in 2018 after an injury-shortened season, the Eagles are well equipped to compensate for Watkins' departure.