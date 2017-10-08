Play

Watkins (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Despite participating fully in practices this week, Watkins remained on the injury report heading into Sunday and will stick in street clothes for the third straight game. Even once he puts the hamstring injury behind him, Watkins won't be in line for much more than a depth role in the defensive backfield.

