Trotter recorded 25 tackles (nine solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense while appearing in all 17 regular-season games in 2024. He added five stops (four solo) across four postseason games.

Trotter played almost exclusively on special teams as a rookie. His only significant playing time on defense came in the 41-7 win against Dallas in Week 17 and the regular-season finale when the Eagles rested the majority of their starters. Meanwhile, veteran linebacker Oren Burks stepped into a starting role after Nakobe Dean suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in the wild-card win versus the Packers. With Burks and breakout All-Pro inside linebacker Zack Baun both slated to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, Trotter could be in line for more playing time as a sophomore in 2025.