Trotter (ankle) does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Giants.

Trotter sustained an ankle injury during the Eagles' Week 7 win over the Vikings, which prevented him from returning to the contest. He was unable to practice Wednesday but increased his practice participation over the week and has been cleared to play in Week 8 after logging a full practice Friday. Trotter has mostly served on special teams this season, but his presence also gives the Eagles depth at inside linebacker.