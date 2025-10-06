Campbell recorded 11 total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Campbell was able to reach double-digit takedowns for the first time in his young career, finishing second only to fellow linebacker Zack Baun (12) in tackles. Campbell has hit the ground running in his rookie campaign, compiling 33 total tackles (18 solo), while also adding an interception and a forced fumble over five games so far this season.