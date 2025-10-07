Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Estimated as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (biceps) was estimated as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report.
Campbell sustained a biceps injury during the Eagles' 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday. The Eagles have held two walkthrough practices this week ahead of Thursday's NFC East tilt against the Giants, so Wednesday's practice report should shed light on Campbell's chances of suiting up.
