Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Forces critical fumble in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell recorded three assisted tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble during Thursday's 24-20 win versus the Cowboys.
Campbell had an otherwise quiet day on the stat sheet, but the fumble that he forced late in the third quarter at Philadelphia's 10-yard line was crucial to protect the team's 24-20 lead. He'll still probably be hoping to rack up a higher tackle total in Week 2 at Kansas City.
