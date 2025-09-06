default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell recorded three assisted tackles, a pass defensed and a forced fumble during Thursday's 24-20 win versus the Cowboys.

Campbell had an otherwise quiet day on the stat sheet, but the fumble that he forced late in the third quarter at Philadelphia's 10-yard line was crucial to protect the team's 24-20 lead. He'll still probably be hoping to rack up a higher tackle total in Week 2 at Kansas City.

More News