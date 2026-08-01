Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Larger role in Year 2

Campbell is ready to take on a larger role on defense in the second year of his NFL career, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Campbell, a first-round selection of the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft, saw his playing time fluctuate during his rookie campaign but still finished with 80 tackles (44 solo), three pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games (10 starts). Campbell gained eight pounds of muscle during the offseason, and the Alabama product is poised to step into a larger role in the scheme of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.