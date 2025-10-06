default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell (biceps) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

Campbell compiled 11 total tackles (six solo) in the team's 21-17 loss to Denver on Sunday, but he may have left the game a little worse for wear. The linebacker will have two more chances to increase his workload at practice ahead of Thursday night's contest on the road versus the Giants.

More News