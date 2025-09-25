Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Logs limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (triceps) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Campbell sat out of Wednesday's practice due a triceps injury, which he might have picked up during the Eagles' 33-26 win over the Rams in Week 3. Friday's injury report will provide more clarity on his status heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers. Campbell has 18 tackles (10 solo), one pass defense and one forced fumble through the first three games of the regular season.
