Campbell recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Campbell has maintained a consistent role in the middle of the Eagles' defense, though there was some question of how much the return of Nakobe Dean would change his outlook. Campbell was on the field for exactly 90 percent of defensive snaps, while Dean played exclusively on special teams. That snap allocation could change as Dean gets back into game shape, but Campbell has had a strong start to his rookie season and should remain a big part of Philadelphia's defense regardless.