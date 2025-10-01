Campbell posted four tackles (two solo) and an interception Sunday in a 31-25 victory versus the Buccaneers.

Campbell came up with a huge interception in the fourth quarter, picking off Baker Mayfield in the end zone on a pass intended for Chris Godwin. It was the first interception of Campbell's career in his fourth NFL game. The rookie linebacker has settled into Philadelphia's defense nicely, logging 22 tackles, two defensed passes and a forced fumble through four games.