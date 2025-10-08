Campbell (biceps) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Giants.

The rookie linebacker from Alabama upgraded from limited practice Tuesday to a full session Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his biceps injury in time to face the Giants on Thursday night. Campbell has impressed through his first five NFL games, recording 33 total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception. Now healthy, he's expected to start alongside Zack Baun as part of Philadelphia's top inside linebacker tandem.