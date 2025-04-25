The Eagles selected Campbell (shoulder) in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 31st overall.

The Eagles tend to do a consistently good job with their premium draft picks, and Campbell was often projected to go earlier than this. Despite a distinguished career at Alabama, where he started two seasons and really broke out as a star defender in 2024, Campbell faced some concerns that he lacks a clear position. Like Jalon Walker (selected 15th overall by Atlanta), there's reason to think Campbell is a tweener in the positive sense (good at more that one position) rather than the negative meaning (good at neither and slightly misfit for both). For Campbell to log 117 tackles (11.5 for loss) in 2024 and then run a 4.52-second 40-yard dash gives him a strong profile from a production and athleticism standpoint, so the Eagles will probably find something useful for him to do even if they're not completely sure what in the meantime. Campbell underwent surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum in March, but the most recent reporting indicated he's expected to be ready for training camp.