default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Campbell finished his rookie season with 80 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 31st-overall pick immediately stepped into a key role for the defending champions, finishing sixth on the team in defensive snaps and fourth in tackles. While fellow inside linebacker Zack Baun recorded 3.5 sacks, however, Campbell is still searching for his first sack as a professional.

More News