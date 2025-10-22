Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Records three stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell finished with three tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 28-22 win over Minnesota.
Campbell's three stops tied a season-low mark. The rookie linebacker has 43 tackles and two defensed passes (including an interception) through seven games this season.
