Campbell (shoulder) saw increased work in team drills during Monday's training camp practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Campbell was limited to start training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, but he has progressed enough to participate in team drills. He was selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Alabama, when he recorded 117 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 13 games. Campbell will have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker, with Nakobe Dean (knee) representing his biggest hurdle.