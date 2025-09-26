Eagles' Jihaad Campbell: Set for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell (triceps) was a full participant at practice Friday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Campbell was able to progress from a non-participant at Wednesday's practice to a full go for Friday's final session of the week. The linebacker has been dealing with an apparent triceps injury, but he now looks to be set to play Sunday at Tampa Bay.
