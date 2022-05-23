site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Jimmy Moreland: Finds new home
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Moreland was claimed off waivers by the Eagles on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Moreland was waived by the Texans on Friday, after appearing in seven games for the franchise in 2021. The three-year pro will likely provide depth to the Eagles' secondary if he can make the team.
