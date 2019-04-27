The Eagles selected Arcega-Whiteside in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 57th overall.

Arcega-Whiteside (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is a big wideout with a rich skill set and the ability to play both the slot and outside at a high level. While he lacks standout athleticism (4.49-second 40), Arcega-Whiteside's route running and ball skills are off the charts, showing an innate ability to set himself in an advantageous position and winning the vast majority of jumpball situations. Arcega-Whiteside's box-out ability in the end zone is about the closest that you get to a pro wrestling-style finishing move in football. At Stanford it arrived on a basis that felt almost scripted, and the box score tells a similar story (28 touchdowns on 135 career catches). It's a deep and crowded pass catcher rotation in Philadelphia so JJAW is more of a long-term asset than an immediate one, but he's not the kind of guy you want to bet against.