Callahan will sign a contract with the Eagles, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Callahan has spent the bulk of his career on practice squads, but was able to get on the field to make his NFL debut with Green Bay in 2017, completing 5-of-7 passes for 11 yards against the Lions in Week 17. He was ultimately cut by the Packers at the end of April and will now head to Philadelphia, where he could battle for the No. 3 job behind Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles. Whether he makes the roster or not, Callahan will need a lot of help in order to become a fantasy relevant player.