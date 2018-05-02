Callahan agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Eagles, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Callahan has spent the bulk of his professional career on practice squads, but was able to get on the field for his NFL debut with Green Bay in 2017, completing five of seven passes for 11 yards against the Lions in Week 17. He was ultimately cut by the Packers at the end of April and will now head to Philadelphia, where he could battle for the No. 3 job behind Carson Wentz (knee) and Nick Foles.