Milton (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Eagles signed Milton off the practice squad to the active roster Friday following the news that Jalen Hurts would be out indefinitely due to a superficial blood clot in his calf, with the latter being placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Eagles will start Tanner McKee on Sunday while rookie fifth-rounder Cole Payton as the backup. As the emergency QB3, Milton is prohibited from playing against Carolina unless both McKee and Payton leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.