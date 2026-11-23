Milton completed 11 of 21 passes for 141 yards while rushing five times for seven yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers.

Milton has thrown for just 310 yards without a touchdown pass or interception through two starts. He rushed for just seven yards Sunday after notching 64 rushing yards against the Giants in his first start with the Eagles, but Milton avoided mistakes as the Eagles rode their defense and Saquon Barkley's legs to their third win of the season. Twelve of Milton's 21 passes were directed to DeVonta Smith (hamstring) in their first game together. Milton is poised to start on Thanksgiving against the Cowboys, with whom he appeared in four games last season. He was on Dallas' practice squad prior to signing with the Eagles in October.