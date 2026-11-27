Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Thursday's 39-38 win over the Cowboys. He added 15 yards and a TD on three carries.

Facing the team who put him on the practice squad to begin the season before he got signed by the Eagles, Milton used his mobility to keep plays alive and find receivers deep against an inept Cowboys secondary. The 26-year-old QB connected with DeVonta Smith for TDs of 50 yards in the second quarter and 45 yards in the third, before a big fourth quarter that saw Milton run in a 15-yard score of his own and then find Makai Lemon for a 15-yard strike as Philly erased a 38-24 deficit. Milton's 331 passing yards weren't just a career high, they were more than he produced in his first two starts this season combined. He'll remain under center against another struggling defense as he faces the Cardinals in Week 13.