Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed that Milton will remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Steelers, according to NFL reporter Andrew Siciliano.

While starting in his team debut Week 9 against the Giants, Milton was unable to bring an end to the Eagles' lengthy losing streak, but the third-year quarterback showed enough positives to retain the starting gig coming out of a Week 10 bye. Milton put an intriguing dual-threat skill set on display with 64 yards on nine carries to go with 169 passing yards on 34 attempts in the 19-11 loss to New York, with the rushing output in particular perhaps making him worth a look in superflex leagues or leagues that start two quarterbacks. He lost a fumble and took seven sacks in the loss to the Giants, so Milton may need to show that he can avoid negative plays in Week 11 in order to guaranteed himself additional starts.