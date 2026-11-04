Milton is set to be the Eagles' starting quarterback Sunday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Philadelphia signed Milton off of the Cowboy's practice squad Oct. 16, and less than a month later, he's getting the call after the Tanner McKee experience so far has resulted in three consecutive losses. In five appearances (no starts) between New England and Dallas in his career, Milton has competed 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 15 times for 66 yards and one TD and losing both of his fumbles.