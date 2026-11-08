Milton completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 19-11 loss to the Giants. He also rushed nine times for 64 yards, ran in a two-point conversion and lost a fumble.

The big-armed Milton wasn't effective as a passer while working with a depleted receiving corps that was missing DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), but Milton showcased strong mobility and led the Eagles in rushing yards while RBs Saquon Barkley and Elijah Mitchell combined for just 28 rushing yards on 16 carries. The 2024 sixth-round pick of the Patriots played nearly the full game in the 2024 regular-season finale against the Bills and got into four games with Dallas during the 2025 campaign, but this was Milton's first regular-season NFL start. Philadelphia's Week 10 bye will provide an opportunity to evaluate a QB room consisting of Milton, the recently benched Tanner McKee and rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton. Whichever QB gets the starting nod in Week 11 against the Steelers would benefit from the potential return of Smith or Wicks after the bye.