site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-joe-ostman-day-to-day | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Joe Ostman: Day-to-day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ostman is day-to-day with a lower body injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unknown but it is apparently not super serious. The 25-year-old suffered a torn ACL last training camp which sidelined him for the entire 2019 campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read