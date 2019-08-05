Ostman went down during Sunday's practice with an apparent leg injury and needed to be carted off the field, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Ostman reportedly suffered the injury during a special teams drill, and he wasn't able to put any weight on his leg. While the extent of the issue is not yet known, this certainly isn't a good sign for Ostman, who was putting together a solid camp so far.