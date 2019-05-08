Eagles' Joe Ostman: Making case for roster spot
Ostman has a realistic chance of making the Eagles' final 53-man roster in advance of the regular season, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media reports. "When you look at the transition he's made with his body just in the offseason. I know a lot of the coaching staff is excited to see him in his second year," general manager Howie Roseman said.
Ostman (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) is a second-year edge player who was expected to be drafted out of Central Michigan in 2018 but ultimately went unselected and spent the entire season on Philadelphia's practice squad. He'll have to compete with the likes of Josh Sweat and Shareef Miller for a roster spot during an offseason in which the Eagles brought back both Vinny Curry and Brandon Graham, but Ostman's path could open up once Chris Long makes a decision on his retirement.
