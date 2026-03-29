Tryon-Shoyinka and the Eagles agreed on a one-year contract Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Tryon-Shoyinka will join Philadelphia after combining to record 22 total tackles (10 solo) over 16 regular-season games with the Browns and Bears in 2025. The 26-year-old will provide his new squad with another experienced backup option behind Jalen Carter and Moro Ojomo on the defensive line.