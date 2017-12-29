The Eagles placed Walker on injured reserve Friday with a neck injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Walker missed some time with a neck injury earlier this season and didn't appear on the injury report this week until he sat out Friday's session. Cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) is likely to be activated from the Non-Football Injury list, and Dannell Ellerbe should be the Eagles primary option at middle linebacker.