Walker suffered a stinger against the Bears on Sunday and is questionable to return.

Walker looked to be in pain as he left the field, and he was the last healthy Eagles' middle linebacker. Therefore, Philly will likely move Mychal Kendricks to the middle of the field, while Najee Goode and Kamu Grugier-Hill both see an increase in their snaps.

