Walker (neck) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Bears, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The news came as the Eagles were leading the Bears by 28 late in the fourth quarter, so there's no reason for the Eagles to rush Walker back into the game. With a matchup against the Seahawks on the Week 13 horizon, more definitive updates should be available once practices resume Wednesday.

