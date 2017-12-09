Walker (neck) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Walker, who was sidelined for the Eagles' Week 13 tilt against Seattle, logged a trio of full practices this week as the neck injury appears to have subsided for the most part. An update on his official status in Week 14 should become available prior to game time.

