Walker (neck) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Wednesday.

Walker suffered a stinger in Week 12 and was unable to play in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but is starting this week of practice trending in the right direction. Assuming the 24-year-old avoids a setback in practice this week, he should slot back in as starting middle linebacker against the Rams on Sunday.

