Walker (neck) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker was never able to fully settle into his role as the starting middle linebacker before he was injured in Week 12 against the Bears. Veteran linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, who has been on the Eagles roster for less than a month, will likely slot in as the starter and could be due for a solid stat line.

