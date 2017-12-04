Eagles' Joe Walker: Sitting out Sunday
Walker (neck) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Walker was never able to fully settle into his role as the starting middle linebacker before he was injured in Week 12 against the Bears. Veteran linebacker Dannell Ellerbe, who has been on the Eagles roster for less than a month, will likely slot in as the starter and could be due for a solid stat line.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...