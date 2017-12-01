Walker (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Walker left Week 12's game against the Bears with a stinger, and the issue is still nagging him at the end of the week. With Jordan Hicks (Achilles) on injured reserve, Walker is now the Eagles' top middle linebacker, so if he can play, expect him to have a chance at posting solid numbers.