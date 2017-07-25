Walker had a big day on day two of training camp, intercepting a pass and deflecting another which also resulted in an interception, the Eagles' official site reports.

The 2016 seventh-round pick missed all of his rookie season after tearing his ACL last August but looks to be fully healthy now. On Tuesday, he looked "explosive, violent, and stout at the point of attack" in drills and made some big plays. Known for his athleticism coming out of Oregon, Walker is someone to keep an eye on in IDP leagues this summer.