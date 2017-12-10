Walker (neck) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Walker will miss his second consecutive game since being named the starting middle linebacker in the wake of Jordan Hicks' season-ending Achilles injury. The Eagles have gotten creative without their top-two middle linebackers, and no individual replacement has logged enough snaps to be fantasy relevant.

