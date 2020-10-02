Hightower (illness) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The 2020 fifth-round pick was absent from Thursday's practice due to an illness, but it won't impact his availability for Week 4. Hightower played 78 offensive snaps and caught two of three targets for 19 yards during last Sunday's tie with the Bengals, and he should see plenty of playing time again this week with Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) sidelined and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) doubtful.