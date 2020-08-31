Hightower has looked good throughout training camp, potentially setting himself up for a role on offense if Jalen Reagor (shoulder) is out for an extended period, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Early reports suggest Reagor will miss at least one or two games but should be back in the lineup by late September or early October. While J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward look like the favorites to get snaps alongside DeSean Jackson in three-wide formations to start the season, Hightower also has a shot at a role. If nothing else, the rookie fifth-round pick is on track for a roster spot, while sixth-rounder Quez Watkins (upper body) has been absent from recent practices and could be on the bubble. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com also believes Hightower has "far exceeded expectations" in training camp, making a solid case for a Week 1 role.